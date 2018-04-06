FREE STUFF

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 4/6 - 4/13:

Friday, April 6

Free Screening: Guardians of the Galaxy 2
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

Third Annual Houston Health Day
Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Art in the Park
Central Green Park, Katy
Noon

Tuesday, April 10

Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

Celebrate Japan with performance by drum troupe ASKA-GUMI
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.

Art Car Parade Sneak Peek
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m.

For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar
