HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who doesn't like FREE stuff? Check out this list of free events going on this week.
Friday, May 18
Free Fitness Class
Sugar Land Town Center
Every Friday
9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The Barber of Seville
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.
Children's Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m.
Here's Johnny Show
Discovery Green
6 p.m.
Saturday, May 19
Bayou Jamboree
Market Square Park
3 p.m.
Children's Book Celebration
Houston Public Library
12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Screen on Green: Jumanji
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m.
Tomball's Honky Tonk Chili Challenge
201 South Main St.
6 p.m.
4th Annual Asia Fest at Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 20
Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 24
Dancin in the Street
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.