FREE STUFF

Enjoy these free things this weekend without hurting your pockets

Need something to do this weekend? Check out this Free Stuff Friday list. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who doesn't like FREE stuff? Check out this list of free events going on this week.

Friday, May 18

Free Fitness Class
Sugar Land Town Center
Every Friday
9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The Barber of Seville
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8 p.m.

Children's Hour
Hermann Park
10 a.m.

Here's Johnny Show
Discovery Green
6 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

Bayou Jamboree
Market Square Park
3 p.m.

Children's Book Celebration
Houston Public Library
12 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Screen on Green: Jumanji
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m.

Tomball's Honky Tonk Chili Challenge
201 South Main St.
6 p.m.

4th Annual Asia Fest at Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 20

Sundays in the Park
Discovery Green
2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Dancin in the Street
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:15 p.m.
