Elon Musk launches Twitter tirade against cave rescue diver

Elon Musk calls Thai cave rescuer 'pedo guy' (KTRK)

By
A British diver who took part in the Thailand cave rescue says he is considering suing Tesla's Elon Musk after Musk launched a Twitter tirade against him.

Musk called Vern Unsworth a "pedo," or pedophile, in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Musk vented his anger after Unsworth said the mini submarine Musk sent to Thailand for the rescue was a publicity stunt. The sub was never used.

Unsworth's efforts in mapping the cave were credited with rescuing the 12 boys and their coach. But Musk questioned whether Unsworth was involved at all.

Unsworth says he's now considering suing because Musk called him a pedophile.
