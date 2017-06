It looks like an GIF on repeat, but this video of elementary school students skipping rope achieved a Guinness Book of World Records title for most skips over a single rope in one minute by a team.The fourteen students are from Fuji Municipal Harada Elementary School in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan. Moving in a figure-eight pattern, they complete an incredible 225 skips in one minute. Each of the 12 skippers jumped through the rope more than 18 times."With a whole lot of practice and dedication, the kids broke the record set by their rivals at Hiromi Elementary School," Guinness wrote, "who achieved 217 skips in a minute back in 2013."