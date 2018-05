Early results as of 8:15 p.m.:

Several jurisdictions held elections across the Houston area on Saturday.A special election was held to determine who would fill the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green With early numbers in, Martha Castex-Tatum has a huge lead.Larry Blackmon - 473 total votesPatricia "Pat" Frazier - 669 total votesGerry Vander-Lyn - 132 total votesMartha Castex-Tatum - 2,496 total votesLawrence J. McGaffie - 68 total votesCarl David Evans - 301 total votesElisabeth E. Johnson - 102 total votesAnthony Freddie - 48 total votesAisha Savoy - 54 total votesGreen, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.An autopsy later determined his death as an accident.