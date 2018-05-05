SOCIETY

ELECTION RESULTS: Special election held to fill councilman Larry Green's seat

Several jurisdictions held elections across the Houston area on Saturday.

A special election was held to determine who would fill the district K seat of Houston councilman, Larry Green.

With early numbers in, Martha Castex-Tatum has a huge lead.

Early results as of 8:15 p.m.:
Larry Blackmon - 473 total votes
Patricia "Pat" Frazier - 669 total votes
Gerry Vander-Lyn - 132 total votes
Martha Castex-Tatum - 2,496 total votes
Lawrence J. McGaffie - 68 total votes

Carl David Evans - 301 total votes
Elisabeth E. Johnson - 102 total votes
Anthony Freddie - 48 total votes
Aisha Savoy - 54 total votes

Green, was found dead in mid-March during a welfare check after having missed a meeting.

An autopsy later determined his death as an accident.
