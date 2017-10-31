Houston Police Department are asking for help finding a missing elderly woman who they say disappeared under suspicious circumstances.Investigators say Mary Stewart, 81, was last seen or heard from two or three weeks ago.According to authorities, Stewart may be in the Conroe area living in an apartment with her granddaughter, Courtney Moses.Police say Moses drives a Camaro with with Texas license plate JKJ8179.Anyone with information concerning Stewart's whereabouts is asked to contact HPD missing person unit at 832-394-1840.