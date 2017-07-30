Ray and Wilma Yoder are on a quest to make Cracker Barrel history and to show us all what true love really is.When you've been married for 60 years, it can be hard to find adventure, but not for this couple. They are just one visit away from visiting all 645 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 44 states across the country.Yoder began stopping at Cracker Barrel restaurants in the 1960s as he made his way across the U.S. as an RV driver.Wilma Yoder, 81, would join her husband on the cross-country trips and after many years the parents of four children realized they were onto something.The Yoders kept track of their visits by taking a map from each restaurant and circling where they had been. As technology progressed, they relied on their children to keep them informed of new store openings posted on Cracker Barrel's website.Ray Yoder recalled he and his wife once stopped at around 10 Cracker Barrel restaurants in one day on a drive from Orlando to Canada in order to catch up on restaurants along the East Coast.As they crossed Cracker Barrel restaurants off their list, the Yoders became Cracker Barrel celebrities. They are treated as VIPs at restaurant openings and get asked for photos when they stop to dine on their favorite meals, meatloaf and blueberry pancakes.The couple plans to visit Portland, Oregon, later this year to eat at the last Cracker Barrel on their list, until the next location opens. Then they will visit that restaurant too.