SOCIETY

Woman captures eerie image in window of abandoned Galveston building

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An eerie image of what looks like a silhouette of a body in the window of a Galveston building has a lot of people talking on Facebook.

Nadine Lewis shared a photo of the building Facebook group with what appears to be a shadow of a person standing by a window. But the thing is, the building is abandoned.

Lewis said the building is on Mechanic and 21st, near a parking garage that she passes every day.

"Kinda creepy," she wrote in the Facebook caption.

"I see this every morning when I go to work. I never see it at night," Lewis said.

Lewis said she thinks it is a morning spirit, since she never sees it when she leaves work in the afternoon. But others on Facebook have a different idea on what it could be.

"Must be a shadow of something in the room, like a large vase or urn," Linda V. wrote.

"It's a water stain," Terry N. commented.

"A painting or drawn onto the window, however I do believe that place may hold a spirit or two," Adam G. wrote.

Some Galveston homes and buildings have been known for alleged ghost or spirit activity, so it's not too far out of left field to think that Lewis spotted something supernatural.

RELATED: Inside the top 5 creepiest places in the Houston area

"A lot of those buildings are haunted," Chris P. wrote.

"Lots of ghosts in Galveston, " Teresa H. said.

Take for example the Hotel Galvez in Galveston along the seawall. It was built in 1911, and many say a ghost named Audra still haunts guests on the fifth floor.

According to the story, Audra hanged herself in the hotel bathroom after hearing that her husband died in a battle.

Guests still report strange things like slamming of doors, toilets flushing on their own, and even imprints of Audra sitting on guest beds while they sleep.

It's still not clear what Lewis captured in the window of that abandoned old building, but it's definitely something to look into. Anyone have the number for Ghostbusters?

SEE ALSO: Ghost girl photo mystery solved
EMBED More News Videos

Many people had questions after a blurry photo of a girl playing in the woods surfaced.

Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost in Georgia

EMBED More News Videos

Is that a ghost?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Bear and her cub have fun in pool
'Heartbroken' best man poses in wedding photos
H-Town is hopping with these fun weekend events
Tiger snuggles up to zoo visitor's baby bump
More Society
Top Stories
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
HEAT ADVISORY: It's feels like 105-110 degrees today
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Developer creates Super Mario game in augmented reality
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Show More
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Dennis Rodman speaks on Otto Warmbier
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Weekend road closures you need to know about
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos