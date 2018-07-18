SOCIETY

Eat at Chipotle and have 50 percent of proceeds benefit Houston Pets Alive

Eat at Chipotle on Thursday to help Houston Pets Alive. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out and in need of something to eat, head over to your local Chipotle and support Houston Pets Alive at the same time.

From open to close on Thursday, half of your lunch/dinner total will go to efforts to save animals' lives through shelters, foster homes and accompanying programs.

The fundraiser must be mentioned at the register.

In the past, Houston Pets Alive has held numerous events including waiving adoption fees.
