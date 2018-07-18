Elton is so excited that you guys are coming to support him & his friends at Chipotle for HPA! This Thursday when you eat at Chipotle, you can help save homeless dogs & cats🐾 Say you're with HPA! & 50% of your purchase goes toward making Houston no kill! https://t.co/yOj8vx4OMT pic.twitter.com/SHBLAW6wOj — Houston Pets Alive (@HOUPetsAlive) July 17, 2018

If you're headed out and in need of something to eat, head over to your local Chipotle and support Houston Pets Alive at the same time.From open to close on Thursday, half of your lunch/dinner total will go to efforts to save animals' lives through shelters, foster homes and accompanying programs.The fundraiser must be mentioned at the register.In the past, Houston Pets Alive has held numerous events including waiving adoption fees.