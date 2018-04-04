SOCIETY

Easter Seals: Walk With Me
Walk With Me is a non-competitive 5K or shorter Family Fun Walk presented by Prosperity Bank, chaired by Darron Drago, Mac DeLaup and Whitney Mercilus, that benefits Easter Seals Greater Houston, which provides services for people of all ages with all types of disabilities. Following the walk, there will be an after-party at the Masihara Pavilion inside the zoo with children's activities, live music, food, drinks and more until 10:30am. After the event, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the zoo for the remainder of the day.

Your gift helps Easter Seals Greater Houston provide life-changing services, such as therapy, training, education and more, for thousands of children, adults and veterans with disabilities in the Greater Houston area each year. Easter Seals is one of the oldest and most efficient charities in Texas with $0.92 of every dollar going towards direct client services. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the law. Learn More

Route Length
5K (3.1 miles) or shorter Family Fun Walk.

The route is a loop through the Houston Zoo. 5K = 4 laps. For a shorter Family Fun Walk, cut down the number of laps. This is a non-competitive event so it is completely up to you as to how far you walk!
Route Map

Sponsored By

