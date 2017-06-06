SOCIETY

Dubai-themed prom party in Philadelphia goes viral

Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
One Philadelphia mother thought of sending her only son to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for his prom.

Johnny "JJ" Eden Jr. had a camel and three tons of sand brought in to the 3400 block of Clearfield Street for photos. He had luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, on loan for the evening.

JJ brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

JJ's mother, Saudia Shuler, says she saved for years and spent about $25,000 but it was all worth it.

Shuler says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years. She told herself if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son and promised the same for his graduation party.

JJ plans to attend Delaware State University in the fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

