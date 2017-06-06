PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --One Philadelphia mother thought of sending her only son to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for his prom.
Johnny "JJ" Eden Jr. had a camel and three tons of sand brought in to the 3400 block of Clearfield Street for photos. He had luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, on loan for the evening.
JJ brought three dates, all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.
JJ's mother, Saudia Shuler, says she saved for years and spent about $25,000 but it was all worth it.
Shuler says she fought cancer and suffered from a stroke in the past few years. She told herself if she was going to make it, she would put on a big prom for her son and promised the same for his graduation party.
JJ plans to attend Delaware State University in the fall.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
