Karen Fonseca, the driver of a truck with an expletive sticker directed toward President Donald Trump, has added another name to the display: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.The new adjustments read, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him. F (expletive) Troy Nehls and f (expletive) you for voting for him."On Thursday, Fonseca was released from jail after she was arrested for an outstanding warrant related to fraud in 2014 . Fonseca's husband, Mike Fonseca, said she was arrested at their home in Stafford in front of her 6-year-old daughter and he questioned the timing."I think it's the sticker," Mike Fonesca said outside the Fort Bend County Jail.The "F-Trump" sticker was posted on Facebook by Sheriff Nehls."I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."Karen Fonesca said she put the custom-made graphic up about 11 months ago.She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with Trump.