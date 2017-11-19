SOCIETY

Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Troy Nehls to truck display

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Karen Fonseca, the driver of a truck with an expletive sticker directed toward President Donald Trump, has added another name to the display: Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13, Christine Dobbyn talks to Karen Fonesca about why she added Sheriff Nehls.

The new adjustments read, "F (expletive) Trump and f (expletive) you for voting for him. F (expletive) Troy Nehls and f (expletive) you for voting for him."
On Thursday, Fonseca was released from jail after she was arrested for an outstanding warrant related to fraud in 2014. Fonseca's husband, Mike Fonseca, said she was arrested at their home in Stafford in front of her 6-year-old daughter and he questioned the timing.

"I think it's the sticker," Mike Fonesca said outside the Fort Bend County Jail.

The "F-Trump" sticker was posted on Facebook by Sheriff Nehls.

"I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359," Nehls wrote on a now-deleted Facebook post. "If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you."

Karen Fonesca said she put the custom-made graphic up about 11 months ago.

She said her family is expressing their First Amendment rights and voicing their dissatisfaction with Trump.


