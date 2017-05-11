SOCIETY

Driver stuck in traffic does yoga on the highway

Woman turns traffic jam into Yoga session (KTRK)

MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
What can you do when the highway you're on shuts down for two hours? Apparently yoga.

A late morning traffic accident that shut down the northbound lanes of I-95 sent one woman to the dogs... the downward dogs.

While most drivers steamed in their cars staring down Google Maps, Kristin Bjornsen wasn't about to let traffic ruin her day.

Instead, she broke out her trusty mat and began practicing yoga -- right on the highway.

For almost two hours, Bjornsen was stuck in the mess caused by a crash involving an armored truck.

When she was finally freed from the tie-up at 11:30 a.m., Bjornsen was at peace, well-rested and, of course, late.

