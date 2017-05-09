SOCIETY

Soccer team of kids with Down syndrome scores a goal in fan's hearts

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oxford Bulls got a chance to play with soccer star James McLean (Oxford Bulls FC/Facebook)

A team of young soccer stars with Down syndrome finally got their wish to play a match.

The Oxford Bulls is a soccer team consisting of all kids from 8-12 years old and are from Derry City in northern Ireland.

The team of young soccer players was pleasantly surprised to learn that they would be playing in their first match after waiting nearly two years. The call was answered by pro soccer star, James McClean. After a video of him playing with the Bulls went viral several other teams accepted invitations to play with the young club.

The club are now in ongoing talks with two Premier League clubs who have disability teams about traveling over to England to play a couple of games.
Related Topics:
societysocceru.s. & worldfeel gooddown syndrome
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Local bar gifts Rockets tickets to Kroger greeter
Dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal goes viral
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
More Society
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
Fort Bend Co. school bus involved in accident
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Who do you want as an 'American Idol' judge?
Judge agrees to toss Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Cream to cure baldness or gray hair? It could happen!
Show More
High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off child in SW Philadelphia
Richard Simmons sues over National Enquirer stories
Poor Pikachu has deflating performance
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
More News
Top Video
Contractor claims Ted Bundy's childhood home haunted
Dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal goes viral
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More Video