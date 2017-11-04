HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --At the University of Houston this weekend, you'll see a lot more tents and barbecue pits around campus, more people enjoying the pregame football festivities and Cougar pride through the roof.
Why? It's homecoming!
At ABC13, Samica Knight, Mayra Moreno and Erik Barajas are all proud graduates of UH. From learning in the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication building to passing time in SC Satellite, lasting memories were created as a Cougar.
A lot has changed at UH over the years with new buildings, new student dorms and the opening of TDECU Stadium. Next fall, the basketball program will play in the renovated Fertitta Center -- formally known as Hofheinz Pavilion. The last game to be played inside Hofheinz Pavilion was March 5 against East Carolina.
According to UH, Hofheinz Pavilion hosted more than 3.4 million fans, watching more than 700 Men's basketball games.
