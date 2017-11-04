SOCIETY

Down memory lane: How has UH changed over the years?

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Samica Knight reminisces on her time at the University of Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At the University of Houston this weekend, you'll see a lot more tents and barbecue pits around campus, more people enjoying the pregame football festivities and Cougar pride through the roof.

Why? It's homecoming!

At ABC13, Samica Knight, Mayra Moreno and Erik Barajas are all proud graduates of UH. From learning in the Jack J. Valenti School of Communication building to passing time in SC Satellite, lasting memories were created as a Cougar.

A lot has changed at UH over the years with new buildings, new student dorms and the opening of TDECU Stadium. Next fall, the basketball program will play in the renovated Fertitta Center -- formally known as Hofheinz Pavilion. The last game to be played inside Hofheinz Pavilion was March 5 against East Carolina.

According to UH, Hofheinz Pavilion hosted more than 3.4 million fans, watching more than 700 Men's basketball games.

RELATED: What does it mean to be a Coog?
EMBED More News Videos

What does it mean to be a UH Cougar?


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysportsuniversity of houstonhomecomingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
International Quilt Festival: Stories behind the quilts
Sad the World Series is over? Enjoy this weekend fun
Power grid not shutting down despite internet rumor
More Society
Top Stories
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Lance McCullers Jr. celebrating big win by helping animals
Expecting a hot November weekend in Houston
4 hurt as fiery explosion rips through SE Houston home
Best moments from Astros World Series parade
A look back at World Series rings of yesteryear
Show More
Sad the World Series is over? Enjoy this weekend fun
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
Lone Star Rally means streets shut down in Galveston
City: 1 million attend epic Astros victory parade, rally
Fans return from Astros parade to find cars damaged
More News
Top Video
'Modern Family' star in Houston for Lung Love Walk
Selena finally gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Astros fans play game of catch with woman's cap at parade
5 moments that defined the Astros' World Series season
More Video