HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It's always happening in H-Town! Here's a look at some of the events you catch this weekend.
Friday, May 12
24th Annual Clear Lake Greek Festival
Landolt Pavillion, Clear Lake
11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Concerts in the Park: Kaylee Rutland
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Mother's Day Flower Shop
Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.
The Square at Memorial City
2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Children Performance Series: Garfield Gator Honor Choir
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
10:00 a.m.
Giving Spirits Concert Series benefiting Mental Health America of Fort Bend County
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
AWARE for All: Houston
Learn about clinical research, hear from physician and patient speakers and get free medical exams.
Windsor Village Kingdom Builders' Center, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Gathering: An Open Worship Night
The Altar Worship Center, Houston
7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Checkered Past
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
125 Concert Series featuring Cody Johnson
San Jacinto Monument, La Porte, TX
This is a free show but you must have a ticket.
5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Midtown Mother's Day Market
Bagby Park, Houston
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Live Music on The Lawn: Sync Apex
GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Larry Glass Band
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movies in May - Angry Birds
Heritage Place, Conroe
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Baby Let's Boogie
Dancing party for the entire family!
2750 Grant Street, Houston
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Missouri City's First Annual Mother's Day Cake Decorating Event
Missouri City Community Center
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Chris Rock: Total Blackout Tour 2017
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Grande Finale!
Bering Memorial United Methodist Church
Celebrate VOX's 10 years of sharing the love of singing.
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Paper Jam: Illustrator and muralist Michael C. Rodriguez at the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
10:00 a.m.
125 Parade
Downtown La Porte
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Free Outdoor Movie: Cheaper by the Dozen
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
7:30 p.m.
Smarter About Water Seminar
The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
Pre-registration is required and lunch will be provided.
8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Bay Day
Arts, crafts, live demonstrations and more!
Kemah Boardwalk
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
125 Antique Airplane & Car Show featuring Battle of the Bands
La Porte, TX
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Puppies for Breakfast
Historic Market Square Park
More than 40 dog industry vendors come together for this awesome dog fest!
10:00 a.m.
2nd Saturday at the Depot
Games, activities and the movie Finding Dory.
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Mother's Day Flower Shop
Houston School of Flowers hosts a floral arranging class at Breen's Florist pop-up shop.
The Square at Memorial City
2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Ice Battle
Ice sculptors face-off in an ice battle on the Avenida.
Discovery Green
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Asia Fest
Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Children Performance Series:
KIPP SHARP Singers 11:00 a.m.
KIPP Houston High School Jazz 12:00 p.m.
KIPP Dream Prep IGNITE Dance 1:00 p.m.
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
Movie Night: Zootopia
Pecan Park West
8:30 p.m.
Strawberry Festival Parade
Spencer Hwy., Pasadena
10:00 a.m.
Music Nite on the Strand: Heights Funk Collective
Saengerfest Park, Galveston, TX
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: The Surf-O-Matics
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green - Ghostbusters
Discovery Green
8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - Sawdust Road
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movies Under the Moon - Sing!
Sugar Land Town Square
8:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Movie Nite on The Strand: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Mother's Day at Hermann Park
Pinewood Cafe
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Sunday Sessions: Handsomebeast
Discovery Green
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Sunday Night Live featuring Kelley Peters
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Concerts in the Park: Fab 5: '60s Tribute Band
Northshore Park in the Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
