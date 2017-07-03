SOCIETY

Diver receives friendly 'boop' from whale

A diver in Bicheno, Tasmania got up close with a whale. (Kaeo Landon Lane via Storyful)

A diver had a friendly encounter with some southern right whales in Bicheno, Tasmania.

Kaeo Landon Lane shared footage of the encounter on Facebook on July 1. "These two southern right whales came and checked me out," Lane wrote. "I was completely still and they glided up to me then one slowed down til we touched. Biggest nose boop ever."

According to Storyful, Lane felt quite small in scope of the whale. "Pushing against it I felt its enormity, being that close to it and feeling so small against it. It held that touch for a moment, before backing up with its tail and moving past me. My thigh was now on another collision course with its pectoral flipper, which gently bumped me sideways as it glided past."

