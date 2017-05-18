Patients at Texas Children's Hospital were treated to a 'Moana'-themed party courtesy of the Walt Disney Company.A ukulele band of caregivers, Hawaiian-themed crafts and plenty of 'Moana' fun made for a great escape for the lucky kiddos.ABC13 anchor Ilona Carson chatted with patients about getting a break from treatments."He gets to get out of the room, he's not looking at four walls all day, he gets to interact and do something fun instead of just medicine and pokes," mom Sabrina Reenie said.Party attendees were also treated to 'Moana' and 'Star Wars' swag.