Die-hard fan gets Law & Order tattoo on lower back

A really dedicated "Law & Order" fan has gone viral after a he got a tattoo in honor of his favorite show.The New Orleans man got "Executive Producer Dick Wolf" tattooed on his lower back.He said he's obsessed with "Law & Order SVU."He said the tattoo artist helped him come up with the idea for his new ink. The font of the tattoo even matches the credit on the show.The guy got a shout out from Mariska Hargitay, the star actress who plays Olivia Benson. She thanked him for expressing himself with his "awesome body art."