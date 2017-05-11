SOCIETY

Dickinson HS metallurgy class makes metal roses for mom

Dickinson High School students are crafting Mother's Day roses out of metal.

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tired of buying fresh flowers that only last a week? Local high school students are crafting roses that last as long as a mother's love.

For the second year, the Dickinson High School metallurgy class is creating unique metal flowers just in time for Mother's Day, and students can't get enough.

"We've actually been producing these things all year because people have been wanting them all year for birthdays," explained teacher Ricky Cox.

But leading up to Mother's Day, the project has blossomed, and students are working overtime to meet the increased demand.

Money raised from the project goes toward the cost of supplies, but for the students involved, the reward is in the experience -- and in giving their mother a beautiful rose.

