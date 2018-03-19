SOCIETY

Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance at life

"This is a bullet hole right here, this is where it made entry," said Harris Co. Pct. 4 Deputy Justin Gay, as he showed Eyewitness News the scars left behind by several bullets that hit his legs.

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
"This is a bullet hole right here, this is where it made entry," said Harris Co. Pct. 4 Deputy Justin Gay, as he showed Eyewitness News the scars left behind by several bullets that hit his legs.
Deputy Gay was shot seven times while on duty on November 5, 2017.

Gay tells us he still has one of those bullets lodged in the back of his thigh.

"I can feel it every time I sit down. It's a .45 caliber so it's a big bullet."

He spent the last four months enduring grueling physical therapy sessions as he re-learned how to walk.

"In those two hours, my physical therapist pushes me to the limit."

He is now able to move again with the assistance of a walker.

Cell phone video captured his first steps in public at a Katy park near Clay Rd. and Greenhouse.

"It feels fantastic, it feels like I'm a brand new man," Gay expressed.

Four months ago, the deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say Constantine Argyrion opened fire and continued to shoot at the deputy even after he fell to the ground.

"For two years I was on the street. I prided myself in never losing a fight, but that night when that guy almost took my life, it knocked me back down the earth," said Deputy Gay.

For all the scars and struggles he's lived through, this victim now forgives the shooter.

"I've got no beef with him, he somewhat did me a favor, he somewhat saved my life," he said.

Gay says he's more appreciative of his new life and has made peace.

He hopes Argyrion will find it too.

"I was a good guy before, but I'm an even better man now because he indirectly showed me how important and precious life is."

Even with his forgiveness, Deputy Gay does want to see the judicial process play out and he wants Argyrion to face punishment.

The shooter is charged with attempted capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant.

Argyrion's next court date is March 28th.

Despite this incident, the deputy does plan to continue a career in law enforcement.
