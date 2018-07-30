SOCIETY

Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress

EMBED </>More Videos

Dad works extra hours to help daughter buy dress for dance

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
A hard-working Pittsburgh father is going viral after a heartwarming video shows him surprising his daughter with her dream gift.

Ricky Smith works three jobs to support his family.

His 14-year-old daughter Nevaeha needed a dress for her eighth grade dance. She found one, but it was nearly $200.

Smith worked extra hours to buy his daughter's dream dress, but he didn't tell her what he did right away.

"I was working at McDonald's that day and put the dress in the back and she came, and I brought it out and told her that her grandmother bought it for her," Smith explained.

Nevaeha said she assumed it would be what she called an "old lady dress" because she was under the impression it came from her grandmother.

It turns out the dress was the exact one that she wanted.

Nevaeha broke down in tears, saying she was thankful for her dad's gesture.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfamilysurprisedancePennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News