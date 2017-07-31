COLOGNE, Germany --A zoo in Germany is offering a different perspective on the importance of water conservation.
The Kolner Zoo in Cologne placed a camera at the bottom of a water bucket to reveal how different animals drink.
A host of animals are featured, including elephants, and a tiger who swatted at the water instead of drinking it.
The video begins with a quote from Leonardo da Vinci that states "water is the driving force of all nature."
The footage was filmed by attaching a camera to the bottom of a funnel and filling it with water, the zoo said.
It was made to draw attention the importance of water preservation and some of the water saving technology the zoo uses.
