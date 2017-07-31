CUTE ANIMALS

German zoo's water bucket camera offers glimpse at how animals drink

EMBED </>More Videos

A zoo in Germany is offering a different perspective on the importance of water conservation. (KGO-TV)

COLOGNE, Germany --
A zoo in Germany is offering a different perspective on the importance of water conservation.

The Kolner Zoo in Cologne placed a camera at the bottom of a water bucket to reveal how different animals drink.

A host of animals are featured, including elephants, and a tiger who swatted at the water instead of drinking it.

The video begins with a quote from Leonardo da Vinci that states "water is the driving force of all nature."

The footage was filmed by attaching a camera to the bottom of a funnel and filling it with water, the zoo said.

It was made to draw attention the importance of water preservation and some of the water saving technology the zoo uses.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyzooanimalscute animalswaterenvironmentbuzzworthyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CUTE ANIMALS
Ringtail cat hitches 200-mile ride with SPCA to Houston
What is a 'sloth sleepover' like?
Panda Power Plant is cute and green
Whale 'dances' beautifully in Great Barrier Reef
More cute animals
SOCIETY
This photo shoot is so Napolean Dynamite!
Elderly couple trying to visit every Cracker Barrel
Saturday Extra
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
More Society
Top Stories
More TB testing due for George Bush HS students
Innocent man killed in shootout remembered by family
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Gulf near Florida
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Dare to walk on wires through the Swiss Alps
Show More
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
Illinois church expels member for same-sex marriage
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Health benefits of eating walnuts
Man knocks out valet with single punch
More News
Top Video
Illinois church expels member for same-sex marriage
Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today
Man knocks out valet with single punch
How will the total solar eclipse affect your animals?
More Video