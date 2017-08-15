SOCIETY

Crossroads: Program aims to prevent abuse among high school students before it begins

EMBED </>More Videos

Details on "Coaching Boys Into Men" program. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This segment features details on a program called "Coaching Boys Into Men." The program aims to prevent verbal, emotional and sexual abuse among high school students before it begins.

The program is directed at coaches to teach male student-athletes about the importance of respect for themselves, others and especially women and girls.

Dr. Curt Brungardt, who serves on the National Advisory Board of "Coaching Boys Into Men," has done extensive research on modern masculinity. He lost his daughter to murder at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

For more information, you can visit Coaches Corner's website and AVDA.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyeducationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Study highlights public education in the Houston area
Crossroads: Story behind all-black Prairie Interscholastic League
'Arcade' adds splash of bold color to Discovery Green
Crossroads: Talk on ban of transgender individuals in the military
More Society
Top Stories
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Show More
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Willowridge HS to remain closed until September
High school basketball brawls close Chicago arena
More News
Top Video
'Arcade' adds splash of bold color to Discovery Green
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
5 facts about "The Spirit of the Confederacy"
On the market: Take a look inside Chris Paul's LA home
More Video