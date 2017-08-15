HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This segment features details on a program called "Coaching Boys Into Men." The program aims to prevent verbal, emotional and sexual abuse among high school students before it begins.
The program is directed at coaches to teach male student-athletes about the importance of respect for themselves, others and especially women and girls.
Dr. Curt Brungardt, who serves on the National Advisory Board of "Coaching Boys Into Men," has done extensive research on modern masculinity. He lost his daughter to murder at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.
For more information, you can visit Coaches Corner's website and AVDA.
