Crossroads - June 11, 2017 - Segment 3

An interview with Redick Edwards, the brother of former Texas lawmaker Al Edwards who is widely credited with making the Juneteenth holiday a reality.Ridick Edwards is prominently featured in the documentary "Juneteenth - A Celebration of Freedom." He is joined by Pat Jasper, Director of Folklife and Civic Engagement at the Houston Arts Alliance. Jasper and her Arts Alliance team are the driving forces behind the Juneteenth documentary, which will have its world premiere on June 19 at 7 p.m. at Miller Outdoor Theatre.