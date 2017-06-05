SPOKANE, Washington --A group of men in their 20s in Washington state has posted a Craigslist ad seeking a generic dad to grill burgers and hotdogs for a gathering set for the Saturday of Father's Day weekend.
Qualifications include a minimum of 18 years of experience as a dad and 10 years of grilling experience. The successful dad must bring his own grill, but burgers and hotdogs will be provided.
The ad read:
To interested individuals,We will be throwing a backyard BBQ on June 17th to celebrate beer and each other. We range in age from 21-26, and while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of "BBQ Dad"
That being said, we are in need of a generic father figure from 4PM to about 8PM (though you may stay the full duration of the party). Duties include:
- Grilling hamburgers and hotdogs (whilst drinking beer)
- Bringing your own grill (though this is subject to change. We will provide all of the meat)
- Refer to all attendees as "Big Guy', "Chief", "Sport", "Champ" etc. (whilst drinking beer)
- Talk about dad things, like lawnmowers, building your own deck, Jimmy Buffet, etc.
- Funny anecdotes are highly encouraged. All whilst drinking beer.
Desired experience:
- A minimum of 18 years experience as a father
- A minimum of 10 years grilling experience
- An appreciation of a nice, cold beer on a hot summer day
We can't pay you in money, but we can give you all the food and cold beer your heart desires. Grill for a few hours, then sit back and crack open a few cold ones with the boys. THIS IS A REAL AD. Do not hesitate to call if you are interested. Preference will be given to applicants named Bill, Randy, or Dave. Send us an email with a selfie and a little about yourself!
Dane Anderson told KHQ-TV that the young men in Spokane don't live with their fathers and, the ad says, none are prepared to fill the role of barbecue dad.
The ad has since been removed, but Anderson said several potential barbecue dads have responded.