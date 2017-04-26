A young Florida couple's attempt to make an elegant entrance went awkwardly awry -- and the entire thing was caught on video.As Jordyn McManus and Austin Cooper began to walk down the stairs before their prom, Cooper seemingly lost his footing and tripped down several steps, landing on his back.Cooper, a college freshman, said he only suffered a sore back for a few hours after the fall."At least we tried," McManus' mother, Tiff, wrote on Twitter when she posted video of the incident, which has garnered more than 110,000 retweets.But as they say, all's well that ends well -- the couple made it down the stairs successfully on their second attempt: