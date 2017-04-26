U.S. & WORLD

Couple's idyllic prom entrance comes crashing down -- the stairs

EMBED </>More News Videos

A couple's grand entrance just ahead of prom is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) --
A young Florida couple's attempt to make an elegant entrance went awkwardly awry -- and the entire thing was caught on video.

As Jordyn McManus and Austin Cooper began to walk down the stairs before their prom, Cooper seemingly lost his footing and tripped down several steps, landing on his back.

Cooper, a college freshman, said he only suffered a sore back for a few hours after the fall.

"At least we tried," McManus' mother, Tiff, wrote on Twitter when she posted video of the incident, which has garnered more than 110,000 retweets.

But as they say, all's well that ends well -- the couple made it down the stairs successfully on their second attempt:
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyviral videopromhigh schoolteenagersu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Sheriff: 'Bachelor' star refused to answer door after crash
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Attorney: Hernandez hinted at suicide weeks before his death
United investigates giant rabbit that died on flight
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
American Girl debuts Korean-American, Hawaiian dolls
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Galveston barber retiring after 64 years on the job
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
More Society
Top Stories
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
Mayor warns of massive layoffs if pension plan fails
How much do city leaders make?
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SE Texas through evening
Show More
11-year-old boy saves family by stabbing home intruder
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
FBI raids office building in central Houston
Rockets owner fined $100K for yelling at referee
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
More News
Top Video
More than 80 students fall ill at Humble ISD elementary
12-year-old Houston girl missing more than 2 weeks
Thief uses rat trap to smash into lighting store
Residents ready for extreme measures to deter thieves
More Video