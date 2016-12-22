SOCIETY

Couple throws lavish divorce party after being married for 25 years
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Berkeley couple is marking the end of their 25 year marriage in a unique way, with a divorce party. (KGO-TV)

by Nick Watt
BERKELEY, Calif. --
A California couple is marking the end of their 25 year marriage in a unique way, with a divorce party.

Jeff Becerra and Michelle Mahoney threw a lavish divorce party for all of their family and friends. The celebration included cake, balloons and even a toast. "We're not celebrating the fact that we're getting divorced, we're celebrating the way that we did it. Keep the friendship that we have and keep as much as a family group we can have together." said Becerra.

"We did a lot of self-examination and realized we had fallen out of love," Mahoney said.

The couple has two children together. Their daughter Emma says her parents were a unique couple and she isn't sad about them parting ways. "People that know them understand that this is something they would totally do," she said.

The night was capped off with the ex's driving off in a truck decorated with a sign reading "just divorced". The new friends say they plan to stay connected and are even going on a trip to Spain together.

As for any chance of reconciliation they both say, not a chance.
Related Topics:
societydivorcepartydistractionwedding
(Copyright ©2016 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mom Draws Empowering Lunchbox Notes for Her Daughter, Starring Bada** Feminists Through History
Girl with autism sings heartwarming rendition of 'Hallelujah'
7 Santa Claus secrets you never knew (until now!)
College student pulled over by officer gets unexpected lesson
More Society
Top Stories
Funeral for slain Alief ISD board member
Passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
YouTuber known for pranks removed from flight
Racist rant in Kentucky JC Penney goes viral
Police: Drunk semi driver weaves, then crawls on road
Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports
Show More
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Rookie latest victim of Texans annual dinner prank
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
More News
Top Video
Shopping for toy robots? Read this before you buy
Texas tops list of worst drivers in nation
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
More Video