SOCIETY

San Antonio couple takes mermaid-themed engagement pictures

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico (KTRK) --
A San Antonio man gave his mermaid-obsessed girlfriend the "Under the Sea" proposal of her dreams.

Eric Martinez popped the question in a beautiful sun-drenched dry cave, but then also arranged an immediate underwater photo shoot by del Sol Photography in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

His wife-to-be Cammy Rynae Cuoco, wore a mermaid outfit to complete the fairytale.

She says her favorite princess is Ariel from the Little Mermaid and she always wanted to have a prince Eric of her very own.

Their photographer said they used a ring pop for the engagement ring pictures so it would be visible under water.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societymermaidengagementphotosbuzzworthySan Antonio
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
What to do this weekend in Houston
HOUSTON IS INSPIRED: The history behind the mural
'Compassion City' exhibit opens in Friendswood
SPONSORED: AARP Video Chat: Digital help for caregivers
More Society
Top Stories
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
Deadly chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally
Trump blames 'many sides' in deadly Virginia violence
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Police: Houston postal worker carjacked while delivering mail
TAKE CAUTION: Heat Advisory in Houston until 7 p.m.
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Show More
Yoga & Hops: A perfect pairing
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Body found floating in the Houston Ship Channel
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
More News
Top Video
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Police: Houston postal worker carjacked while delivering mail
Man charged $30k for helicopter ride after snake bite
Corpus Christi nuns rollerblade in full wardrobe
More Video