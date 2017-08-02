An Oregon couple says their two young sons were taken away because they scored too low on an IQ test.Amy Fabbrini and Eric Ziegler lost custody of their first child, four years ago shortly after he was born.They say it happened after a friend contacted child services with concerns about neglect, saying the couple were not picking up on the baby's cues.Their second son was also taken into state custody as a newborn, never making it out of the hospital with them.According to court documents, officials fear the couple can't create a safe environment because they both have IQs hovering around 70.The average is between 90 and 110.The couple says they've fulfilled the state's requests to take parenting, CPR, and nutrition classes, but have not been reunited with their boys.The agency overseeing their case says it can't comment on specifics, but maintain intelligence can't be the only factor for removing a child from a home.