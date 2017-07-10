SOCIETY

Couple poses for new wedding photos 38 years after theirs were lost in a fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Decades after their wedding photos were lost in a fire, this couple got a do-over photo shoot. (Ashleigh Bing Photography)

Jennifer and Timothy Bing were married in 1979, but they didn't have any professional photos to remember the day because they were burned in a fire.

It was particularly painful for Jennifer to lose the photos, as her father died just two weeks after her wedding.

"I was very upset," Jennifer told ABC News. "That meant I would not have one picture of him walking me down the aisle. No pictures."

So when the Maryland couple's anniversary came around this year, daughter Ashleigh Bing thought of a touching gift: new wedding photos.

"She has made a wish come true of mine that I thought would never happen," Jennifer said. "She's my favorite girlfriend in the whole wide world."

To pull off the sweet present, Ashleigh, who is a wedding photographer, pulled out all the stops. She rented sequin gowns for her mother and a tux for her father. She bought her mother a bouquet and had her make-up done. Then she spent three hours photographing them outside of the Washington National Cathedral and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

"I wanted them to have a really, really nice backdrop. They got married in a small community church in Maryland, which isn't that pretty," Ashleigh said. "If they had to wait 40 years for some real pictures, I figured let's make it something nice."

Jennifer said she not only loved the photos, she enjoyed starring in the photo shoot.

"One of my favorite parts was that she had made a playlist of all our favorite music, which included the music that played at our wedding," Jennifer said. "We felt like celebrities."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingphotosmarriageromancefeel good
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Brothers prank call Fulshear Police Department 25 times
23 people arrested when KKK rally members met protesters
What people miss about living in Texas
7 things you learn when you move to Texas
More Society
Top Stories
High water reported in Montgomery County
12 rescued from sweltering cargo bay of truck
Rounds of downpours could cause street flooding
Police vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward
Mom charged after allegedly dunking baby in pool
Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November
Confusion leads to SWAT situation at Clear Lake bar
Show More
4 men mysteriously vanish in Pennsylvania
911 calls released from gender reveal party shooting
School dean arrested in hit and run accident
Man breaks 37-year-old hammerhead shark record
How to cut your monthly electric bill
More News
Top Video
Jay-Z bringing '4:44' tour to Houston in November
911 calls released from gender reveal party shooting
Police vehicle riddled with bullets in Third Ward
Underwater music festival promotes reef conservation
More Video