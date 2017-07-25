SOCIETY

Couple dating on Tinder for 3 years meet for the first time on GMA

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple dating on Tinder for three years meet for the first time (KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Two weeks ago, we told you about a couple who, over the course of three years, took months to reply to each other on the dating app, Tinder.

They used funny excuses like "It's President's Day."

Well, it went viral, and Tuesday morning, they met for the first time on Good Morning America!

Michelle and Josh are students at Kent State University.

The couple will soon get a chance to spend more time with one another. Tinder is sending them to Hawaii for their first date.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societygood morning americatinderonline datingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Saturday Extra
Saturday Extra
What is a 'sloth sleepover' like?
Mansion nail spa in Cypress announces grand opening
More Society
Top Stories
1 person shot during attempted robbery at jewelry store
Active search for bank robbery suspects near Katy Fwy
Pastor accused of sexual abuse of child for years
Woman's dog mistakenly put down at Harris Co. shelter
Former dentist in custody after charges in child injury case
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Vacuum cleaner box had rocks, can of Chili and towels
Get ready! Texans single-game tickets on sale Thursday
Show More
Sneak peek of Texans training camp digs at historical resort
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
Study: 99% of brains of former NFL players had CTE
Senate votes to begin debating bill scuttling Obamacare
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
More News
Top Video
Study: 99% of brains of former NFL players had CTE
Get ready! Texans single-game tickets on sale Thursday
Active search for bank robbery suspects near Katy Fwy
1 person shot during attempted robbery at jewelry store
More Video