Two weeks ago, we told you about a couple who, over the course of three years, took months to reply to each other on the dating app, Tinder.They used funny excuses like "It's President's Day."Well, it went viral, and Tuesday morning, they met for the first time on Good Morning America!Michelle and Josh are students at Kent State University.The couple will soon get a chance to spend more time with one another. Tinder is sending them to Hawaii for their first date.