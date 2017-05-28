CORONA, California --A Corona couple is battling cancer together after receiving their diagnoses just days apart.
Last August, Roxann and Paul Inacio got devastating news. She was diagnosed with phyllodes, a rare form of breast cancer. She said she was scared, but tried to stay positive.
"Whether it's cancer or a bad day, you can get through it. You're going to get through that obstacle," Roxann said.
But if they thought that obstacle would be tough to overcome, eight days later came news from Paul's doctor. He was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer.
"I felt like I was going to fall to the ground. We were crying hysterically in the parking lot," Roxann said.
They've often asked "why us?" But they have each other to get through the battles.
"It's helped her not focus on her situation and then him also focusing on each other," Nicole Hoover, Roxann's daughter-in-law, said.
Hoover said not only is there support from the whole family, but there's a GoFundMe account, where support is pouring in from the entire community.
"My heart was so full of joy from the people that were even just sharing it," Roxann said.
Roxann is now in remission, but Paul is still undergoing chemotherapy. He's having a difficult time, but the couple firmly believes that cancer is just a word.
"You have to be positive and upbeat or else you'll just be getting beaten down and that ain't no good for you," Paul said.
If you would like to contribute to their GoFundMe account, you can go to www.gofundme.com/paul-and-roxanns-cancer-fund.
