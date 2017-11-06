HOUSTON ASTROS

Carlos Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral

Carlos Correa determined to meet fan heartbroken over his engagement. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa walked away from the World Series with a championship and a fiancée.

After the Astros won 5-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Correa proposed to his girlfriend, former Miss Texas Daniella Rodriguez, which made for one of the most memorable videos from the World Series.
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.



And while many were absolutely giddy about the sweet moment, one little girl was in tears.

Correa shared a video on Twitter of the girl crying on someone's shoulder over his engagement to Rodriguez.

"My heart is melting. @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you. Retweet so I can meet this cute little girl," Correa wrote.



"It's going to be ok. We'll get over this together," a woman is heard saying in the video.

The video has received nearly 4,000 retweets.

She may get to talk to him Monday night when he appears on Jimmy Kimmel.

