BUZZWORTHY

Cops crash Slip N' Slide party after noise complaint

EMBED </>More Videos

These officers made a pretty big splash at this summer party! (KTRK)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (KTRK) --
Officers responding to a noise complaint ended up having a blast as they suddenly found themselves hurtling down a Slip N' Slide.

Police in Asheville crashed a neighborhood block party after neighbors complained of loud noises and that the slide was blocking the roadway.

"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue," Officer Katlen Joyce Smith said. "So the first thing I said, 'I'm not here to come break up your fun!'"

The cops took turns making their way down the giant plastic sheet, taking a splash in the crisp, cool water.

Dancing cop goes viral after someone calls 911 on break dancers
EMBED More News Videos

An officer's smooth moves are going viral after a mistaken 911 call.

Cop hands out ice cream instead of ticket
EMBED More News Videos

An unsuspecting woman thought she was getting a ticket but instead got something to cool her off on a summer day.

Police officer busts a move during community BBQ and goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Officer break dancing at community BBQ goes viral

Slip-n-slides, kiddie pools put summer spin on game of kickball

These students put a cool spin on kickball using kiddie pools and slip 'n' slides to beat the summer heat.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbuzzworthypolice officerwaterslidepartysummergood newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Bear spotted swimming near whale-watching tour
Healthy pastas for your summer BBQ
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Bear spotted swimming near whale-watching tour
Plato's Closet in ND bans children under 7 years old
Veteran turns 100 on Independence Day
Houstonians let freedom ring at Freedom Over Texas
More Society
Top Stories
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
Show More
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
More News
Top Video
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
More Video