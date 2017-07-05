Cops crash Slip N' Slide party after noise complaint

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (KTRK) --Officers responding to a noise complaint ended up having a blast as they suddenly found themselves hurtling down a Slip N' Slide.
Police in Asheville crashed a neighborhood block party after neighbors complained of loud noises and that the slide was blocking the roadway.
"We looked at it and determined it wasn't really an issue," Officer Katlen Joyce Smith said. "So the first thing I said, 'I'm not here to come break up your fun!'"
The cops took turns making their way down the giant plastic sheet, taking a splash in the crisp, cool water.
Dancing cop goes viral after someone calls 911 on break dancers
Cop hands out ice cream instead of ticket
Police officer busts a move during community BBQ and goes viral
Slip-n-slides, kiddie pools put summer spin on game of kickball
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff