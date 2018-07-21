COOL SPACES: Around The Corner

Around the Corner, located in EaDo, is a beautifully restored 1903 turquoise bungalow, boasting a cozy interior and ample outdoor space. Classic and bright, by day the neighborhood hot spot offers coffee and pastries. By night, this chic cool space turns into a cocktail lounge, wine bar and relaxed dinner spot."It was originally a house, so we are trying to keep that homey, cozy vibe." Said General Manager Bobbie Everett. "When you leave your home, you can come to our home."When it was restored in 2015, the owners keep the historic features including the original floors, walls and 100 year old front door. The outdoor patio is perfect for a pre-game pit stop, or long afternoons of lounging, with spectacular views of the Houston skyline.