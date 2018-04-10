SOCIETY

Workers stumble upon historic cemetery at Fort Bend ISD construction site in Sugar Land

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say the human remains found at a Fort Bend ISD construction site aren't new, but from the past. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend Independent School District says it halted construction on property in Sugar Land after stumbling upon human remains.

The district said a historic cemetery with at least 24 bodies has been discovered at the corner of University Boulevard and Chatham Avenues. That's the future site of the James Reese Career and Technical Center.

Crews along with archeologists are working to excavate the ground.

Fort Bend ISD told ABC13 they're working with the Texas Historical Commission to ensure the proper process is followed and to respect the lives of the people buried.

"We're really in the preliminary stages of understanding what we have," said Veronica Sopher, of Texas Historical Commission. "It is definitely a mystery. It's important to make sure we're taking care of it and preserving it. We don't know how old these remains are."

Sopher said they estimate the remains to be at least 100 years old. The Texas Historical Commission told Eyewitness News it's not uncommon to find unknown burial places.

The State Antiquities Law is intended to protect and preserve these places. The commission said FBISD will expand the search over the entire project area.

Fort Bend ISD said it is too early to tell how this will impact the project.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionfort bend isdhuman remains foundtexas newsSugar Land
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Life coach apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement
Man's gun rights speech at city council meeting goes viral
Houston looks forward and to the past at 'Domecoming'
After cancer battle, couple tries to win 'wedding of a lifetime'
More Society
Top Stories
18-year-old charged with murder in shooting of Houston man
Chase suspects dump pill bottles after robbing Target in Baytown
Mom shot, bullets barely miss kids inside apartment
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Funeral today for Montgomery airman killed in Guam
Children jump to safety from balcony of burning dance studio
Teen girl allegedly tried to pay for marijuana with fake money
Judge could rule today whether to move deadly Denny's fight trial
Show More
Rise and shine with free breakfast at this Houston restaurant
Sister, sister and brotherly love: ABC13 siblings
CLOSE CALL: SUV crashes into 7-Eleven
Neighbors watch as man stabs himself in yard
Life coach apologizes for comments about "Me Too" movement
More News