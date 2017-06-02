What was once a home for a family of seven, has now transformed into Houston's newest bar with an inviting neighborhood feel.Nett Bar, located on the west end of the city, has a modern farmhouse look and is surrounded by big oak trees first planted in the 1900s.Nett Bar owner Oswaldo Gutierrez, originally from Mexico, calls Houston his second home. And six years ago when he found the property on 4504 Nett St., he knew it was the perfect spot to make his dream into a reality."There was something charming about the bungalow that sit on it," he said.Gutierrez recruited Ryan Echiverri and John Caravello as partners in his bar business journey and together, they were able to come up with what they call is a social, active and fun place for the community.As they were putting plans together to repurpose the old home, they realized there was a special story behind it."Six months ago, the original owner of the home came to us and told us her daughter was born here. Her grandpa planted these beautiful oak trees around here," Gutierrez said.The original structure was built in the early 1920s by the Hohmann family.Walter and Eslie had five children, two of which were born in the home. One of their children, 84-year-old Dorothy Bautsch, lives in Deer Park.She found out what was being done to the house, and wanted to see for herself. Bautsch was overwhelmingly happy to see what Gutierrez and his team had done."It's beautiful. I'm just so happy that I'm alive to see this," Bautsch said.Bautsch and her family even gave Gutierrez photos of her family and the house from what it looked like back then. It's framed and sitting inside on one of the shelves.Bautsch relived some memories about her childhood home, describing how often she and her four other siblings would enjoy their time in the backyard."We had very happy days. We played outdoors all the time and climbed the trees," Bautsch said.Those trees were planted by her father, and it's one of the reasons why Gutierrez fell in love with the property.The oak trees will provide a shady outdoor area for the patrons, and it creates a welcoming space."Most of these places don't have a yard. They are townhomes with little or no patio, so we tell them that this is like their own backyard," Gutierrez said. "We want them to feel like it's their home, which is the reason behind the design, feel and atmosphere. That's what we want to make them feel like - home."Nett Bar opened two weeks ago, but it will have a grand opening Saturday starting at noon. People are invited to bring their families, friends and even their dogs.