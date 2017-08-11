A slum has popped up in front of a Friendswood United Methodist Church, but these homes are there for a purpose.The so-called 'Compassion City' was built by a local family after learning about the humanitarian aid organization Compassion International.The homes are replicas of those seen in countries around the world. Each home also features photos and stories of those who would typically live there.'Compassion City' will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m through the end of August.