After Army veteran Sgt. Cristian Valle lost both of his legs in a grenade blast in Iraq, getting around became tough and some family activities had become impossible.The Firehouse Subs Foundation heard about Valle and decided to help the Livermore father of four get a new all-terrain wheelchair."Of course, wheelchairs can't do that and me with my disability, I can't walk far. This device will take me through there like nothing, it'll give me the freedom and accessibility to just do anything," he said.Firehouse Subs has been asking customers to help vets like Valle, asking them to donate their change. That spare change is changing lives.Valle says he now looks forward to hiking with the kids.