IT'S BACK! Clear blue water sparkles along Galveston Island beaches

New views from SkyEye13 shows the blue water is back in Galveston.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you were thinking of taking a trip to Galveston soon, now is the time to do it because the gorgeous blue water is back!

Thousands of people flocked to Galveston beaches around Memorial Day and in the first week of June as crystal clear water shimmered off Galveston's coastline.

Residents are posting on social media that the blue water has returned in beautiful pictures taken Thursday.

Views from SkyEye13 show the typically muddy water appears to have been replaced once again with blue hues.

Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

