City View: Prepare for 2017 hurricane season

The video shows preview of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season with ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.NOAA forecasters predict an above normal hurricane season this year with 11-17 named storms, of which 5-8 could be hurricanes. But Heller says predictions and forecast about how busy the season will be are meaningless if even one storm hits the Houston area. He urges all citizens to get prepared, stay vigilant and pick up a 2017 ABC13 Hurricane Tracking map.