ABC13 CITY VIEW

City View: Prepare for 2017 hurricane season

EMBED </>More Videos

060417-KTRK-cityview-segment4 (KTRK)

The video shows preview of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane season with ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller.

NOAA forecasters predict an above normal hurricane season this year with 11-17 named storms, of which 5-8 could be hurricanes. But Heller says predictions and forecast about how busy the season will be are meaningless if even one storm hits the Houston area. He urges all citizens to get prepared, stay vigilant and pick up a 2017 ABC13 Hurricane Tracking map.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC13 City View
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 CITY VIEW
UH-Downtown professor discusses homeless ordinance
Ted Oberg offers look into minds of robbers
Father and son graduate from UH together
City View 5-7-17 Segment 1
More ABC13 City View
SOCIETY
UH-Downtown professor discusses homeless ordinance
Visions: Bayou City and Bollywood
Meet UH Chancellor and President Renu Khator.
Visions: Asian American and Pacific Islander film festival
135th anniversary of the 'Chinese Exclusion Act'
More Society
Top Stories
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Male found in body of water in NW Houston
Heavy downpours possible today
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Suspect arrested after leading deputies on wild chase
Show More
Man, 27, dies after accidental fall from party bus
VIDEO: Man jumps into car, saves driver having seizure
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
More News
Top Video
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
More Video