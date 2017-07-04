City View 7-2-17 Segment 3

Part three of Art Rascon's journey to the mass graves in Veracruz, Mexico shows how the violence has had a devastating effect on tourism in Veracruz.Veracruz used to be a popular destination spot for tourists but the drug violence over the past 10 years has ruined the economy of the area.Residents have joined forces to help bring change to their homeland.Art also stopped by one of Mexico's toughest prisons to talk with hardened criminals in jail for crimes committed for the drug cartels.