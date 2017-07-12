SOCIETY

Baby hippo Fiona bonds with both parents together at Cincinnati Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Fiona the hippo got to bond with both parents together for the first time. (Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens via Storyful)

Here's a happy hippo reunion that will warm your heart. Baby Fiona's family got to bond all together for the first time.

The staff at the Cincinnati Zoo has been taking Fiona, who was born prematurely in January, through baby steps as she grows bigger and stronger.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Fiona the hippo, who was born prematurely in January, grow up before your eyes.


They first taught her how to swim inside, then outside. She has met both her parents separately, but this was the first time she finally got to play with both of them together.

"The short introduction went well," reads a blog post. "Bibi intervened when Henry got too close to Fiona, which was exactly what we were hoping to see. Introductions will continue."

You can follow updates about Fiona at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden's blog.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodwild animalscute animalstrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerbaby animals
Load Comments
Related
Watch Fiona the hippo grow!
Baby hippo reunited with mom
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
SOCIETY
Officer reflects on Memorial Dr. shooting a year later
New campaign works to stamp out bullying in schools
What will the Cameroonian Convention bring to Houston?
Athlete with staph infection shares story of resilience
More Society
Top Stories
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Pres. Trump
Victim in fatal Lake Conroe boat accident identified
Another round of storms today
Houston public works director placed on leave
Trial date set for murder-for-hire suspect
Timeline of the murder in Hedwig Village
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
Show More
Officer reflects on Memorial Dr. shooting a year later
Man wanted for causing brain injury to his child
1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
Rumored Louis Vuitton pop-up may or may not happen
More News
Top Video
Officer reflects on Memorial Dr. shooting a year later
Olympian Carl Lewis talks UH track
1 trillion ton iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
Massive shark found dead along banks of Trinity River
More Video