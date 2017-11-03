SOCIETY

'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines will cut hair if fans donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital

Chip Gaines dared to cut his hair (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Challenge accepted.

"Fixer Upper's" Chip Gaines is responding to fans who apparently don't like his hairstyle.

"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle," Gaines wrote on Instagram.

In response, Gaines said he would cut his hair if fans would donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

"Let's come together to do something big to bless these kiddos," Gaines posted.



Gaines said he and his wife Joanna are visiting the St. Jude next week and are hoping Operation Haircut will result in a giant check for the kids.

"The more money we raise through Nov. 5, the shorter my hair goes. That's a promise," he said.

Gaines also said that if this effort exceeds his expectations, he might even get a buzz cut.

