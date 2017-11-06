Chip + Joanna Gaines' new line now available at Target

We're getting our first look at the brand new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, now available at Target.
The store unveiled a lookbook for the couple's new home décor line.
Target highlights the couple's stunning new holiday items, some of Joanna's favorite housewares, and things to spruce up your bed and living room.
Click here to see more of Target's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection.
