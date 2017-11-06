SOCIETY

Chip + Joanna Gaines' new line now available at Target

EMBED </>More Videos

Hearth and Home with Magnolia debuts at Target next month, but you can get a sneak peek of the new collection right now! (KTRK)

If you're a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines' "Fixer Upper" and Magnolia Home, you might want to sit down.

We're getting our first look at the brand new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, now available at Target.

The store unveiled a lookbook for the couple's new home décor line.

Target highlights the couple's stunning new holiday items, some of Joanna's favorite housewares, and things to spruce up your bed and living room.

Click here to see more of Target's Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection.



'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines get spinoff
EMBED More News Videos

Waco's most famous couple is launching a new show on HGTV.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming to Target with a home décor line we can actually afford
EMBED More News Videos

The new line, called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, will be hitting Target stores on November 5.

'Fixer Upper's' Chip Gaines to get new store in Magnolia Market silos
EMBED More News Videos

Chip Gaines of "Fixer Upper" opens store in Waco silo

NO! Chip and Joanna announce last season of 'Fixer Upper'
EMBED More News Videos

Chip and Joanna Gaines announce season 5 will be the last season for Fixer Upper.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societytargetsee it on tvHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
NYPD officer proposes at NYC Marathon finish line
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Correa's number one fan speaks out after going viral
Texans considered calling Colin Kaepernick for QB
Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Show More
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
Florida State indefinitely suspends all Greek life
Astros coach recovering from emergency surgery
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
More News
Top Video
Deputies offer free safety training to local churches
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
More Video