Chip + Joanna Gaines' new line now available at Target

If you're a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines' "Fixer Upper" and Magnolia Home, you might want to sit down.We're getting our first look at the brand new Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection, now available at Target.The store unveiled a lookbook for the couple's new home décor line.Target highlights the couple's stunning new holiday items, some of Joanna's favorite housewares, and things to spruce up your bed and living room.