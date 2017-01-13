BUZZWORTHY

4-year-old who's read 1,000 books tours Library of Congress
EMBED </>More News Videos

A young Georgia girl who has read more than 1,000 books got a chance to be Librarian of Congress for the day. (Caryla Hayden via Tiwtter)

GAINESVILLE, GA --
A 4-year-old Georgia girl's love of books has taken her all the way to the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden allowed Daliyah Marie Arana to serve as "Librarian for the Day" on Wednesday at the Washington institution.



The Times of Gainesville, Georgia, reports that Daliyah, of Gainesville, recently completed reading 1,000 books.

Library of Congress spokeswoman Gayle Osterberg said Daliyah's parents had written to Hayden about the achievement, and Hayden found it inspiring.

Osterberg said Hayden plans to establish a Librarian for the Day program on a regular basis for students 16 and younger. She said Hayden's goals are to cultivate young scholars and make the library and its resources more accessible to Americans of all ages.
Related Topics:
societybooksreadinglibrariesbuzzworthyGeorgia
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
William Peter Blatty, 'Exorcist' author, dead at 89
Fake asparagus cans used to hide $174M in cocaine
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
Presidents and their pets
More buzzworthy
SOCIETY
Man hopes to deliver Christmas gift he found in the street
A 7-year-old boy with cancer sees his wish come true
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Fun facts about the number 13
More Society
Top Stories
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Deputy accused of bestiality charged with child porn
Teacher impregnated by student gets 10 years in jail
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Bus driver credited with saving lives after bus catches fire
Racist letter targeting people of Mexican descent
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
Show More
Student brings loaded gun to HISD high school
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Rice memorial vandalized with Trump graffiti
TX lawmaker files bill to bring birth control to high schools
Houston marathon runners urged to slow pace
More News
Top Video
Football player starts intensive rehab after brain injury
Homeowner scares off would-be robbers
Houston marathoner cheats death, loses 250 pounds
Mayor Turner wants to lure Hollywood to Houston
More Video