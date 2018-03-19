SOCIETY

Chick-Fil-A cashier saves $3 for weeks to return it to customer

Toni Yates has the story on a Chick-Fil-A cashier who returned $3 weeks after a customer left it behind.

It was one true act of kindness after an employee from a Texas Chick-Fil-A saved a customer's change for nearly a month after he left it behind.

Marcus Henderson, a cashier at the fast food chain, noticed that Danny Cadra forgot his $3 change behind after he ordered at the drive-thru.

Instead of putting the money back in the register, Henderson put the money aside and took it with him to work every day to give it back to its rightful owner.

That day finally came last week, and the sweet gesture did not stop there. Henderson and Cadra have become friends.
