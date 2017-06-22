Chest-baring 'Babe' Lincoln statue turns heads

A statue of Abraham Lincoln on Chicago's North Side is getting quite a bit of attention for its "sexy" depiction of our 16th President.The 9-foot bronze sculpture at Senn Park depicts Honest Abe as a young man, when he worked jobs that required manual labor.But his flowing hair, half-buttoned shirt and muscular arms have some on the internet calling him "Babe-raham Lincoln.""Very handsome," ABC 7 Chicago Facebook fan wrote."Hubba hubba," added Angelique McDonald, another ABC 7 fan.According to art historians, artist Charles Keck created "Young Lincoln," sometime around 1945. Because there are no photographs of Lincoln as a young man, the artist had to imagine what he looked like.If you'd like to check out the statue in person, you can find it near the corner of Ridge and Clark in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.