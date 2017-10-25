HALLOWEEN

Cheeto, Chanel-clad Houston-area residents vie for Halloween fame on "Live with Kelly and Ryan"

EMBED </>More Videos

Houstonians decked out in snack foods and designer purses are vying for Halloween fame on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Houston-area residents have a chance at scoring Halloween fame on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," but they need your help!

The daytime talker has chosen Meredith Hayden of Houston and Terri Courtney of Cat Spring as finalists for its Homemade Halloween Costume Contest.

Hayden used chicken wire, felt, spray paint and 15 cans of foam insulation to build her Spicy Hot Cheeto costume and even built a purse full of fake foam Cheetos.

"The only negative is I can't eat Cheetos in it because I can't reach my own face, bathroom trips are next to impossible, and I can't fit through a standard house doorway. That was my bad on the engineering!" Hayden said, adding that she planned to hand out fun-sized bags of Cheetos to trick-or-treaters.

Courtney's twin Chanel purse costumes were made out of recycled Amazon boxes, duct tape and quilted pleather, and she enlisted her friend to help her model the creation.

"Our husbands were hoping for sexy costumes. This is what they got - us in boxes!" she quipped.

All six finalists win a trip to LIVE's Halloween show and a one-year Amazon Prime membership. Two grand prize winners will win thousands of dollars in Amazon gift cards.

You can vote for your favorite costumes on LIVE's website until Oct. 31.

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and ABC13.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumesholidayABCtelevisionLive Kelly and Ryanfun stuffHoustonAustin County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's costume
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
This 'Hocus Pocus' purse is leaving us spellbound!
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
More halloween
SOCIETY
Houston Zoo animals are ready to #EarnHistory
Home Depot manager pays for disabled boy's costume
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
More Society
Top Stories
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Houston could see record cold weather by the weekend
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
Fans take Astros pride up another level
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Show More
Astros send Verlander to mound for Game 2
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Church next to Minute Maid in need of repairs
More News
Top Video
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Amazon offers to put your stuff inside your house
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
More Video