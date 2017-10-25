Two Houston-area residents have a chance at scoring Halloween fame on "Live With Kelly and Ryan," but they need your help!The daytime talker has chosen Meredith Hayden of Houston and Terri Courtney of Cat Spring as finalists for its Homemade Halloween Costume Contest.Hayden used chicken wire, felt, spray paint and 15 cans of foam insulation to build her Spicy Hot Cheeto costume and even built a purse full of fake foam Cheetos."The only negative is I can't eat Cheetos in it because I can't reach my own face, bathroom trips are next to impossible, and I can't fit through a standard house doorway. That was my bad on the engineering!" Hayden said, adding that she planned to hand out fun-sized bags of Cheetos to trick-or-treaters.Courtney's twin Chanel purse costumes were made out of recycled Amazon boxes, duct tape and quilted pleather, and she enlisted her friend to help her model the creation."Our husbands were hoping for sexy costumes. This is what they got - us in boxes!" she quipped.All six finalists win a trip to LIVE's Halloween show and a one-year Amazon Prime membership. Two grand prize winners will win thousands of dollars in Amazon gift cards.